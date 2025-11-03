Insider Buying: Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Insider Buys £5,362.20 in Stock

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) insider Mike Sylvestre bought 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 331 per share, with a total value of £5,362.20.

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 328 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 345.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 301.80. Hochschild Mining plc has a twelve month low of GBX 166 and a twelve month high of GBX 442.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 350 to GBX 465 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 380 to GBX 400 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 390 to GBX 370 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 357.50.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

