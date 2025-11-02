State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up about 0.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $127,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,716 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,055,000 after acquiring an additional 571,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $149,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,572,395.93. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock worth $239,713,896 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $200.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.78. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $204.18.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.