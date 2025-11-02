Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,573,000 after buying an additional 2,160,133 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,070,000 after buying an additional 768,618 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after buying an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after buying an additional 5,708,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,365,000 after buying an additional 146,638 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $685.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $718.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $693.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $665.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $625.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.