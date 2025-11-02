Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 52.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $488.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.