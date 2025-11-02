PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in PepsiCo by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,296,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.71. The company has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $167.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

