Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 544 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 111.8% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $667.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $669.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $702.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.