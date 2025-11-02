Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,798 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $75,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.1% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 974,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 513,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.26. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $181.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.