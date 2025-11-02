South Dakota Investment Council Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 94.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,554 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 61,462 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $39,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 target price (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.12.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $341.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $343.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.62. The company has a market cap of $309.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

