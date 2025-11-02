Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 324 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Integrity Financial Corp WA lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,003 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $456.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.37, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $410.52 and its 200 day moving average is $348.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.27.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

