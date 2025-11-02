Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 3.0% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1,770.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 32.2% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $262.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.38. The stock has a market cap of $748.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,134 shares of company stock valued at $64,268,949. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

