Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 57,008 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 57,008 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $256.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.64 billion, a PE ratio of 147.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.25. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $240.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $188.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Erste Group Bank cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.