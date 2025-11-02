TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 34,602 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 260.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,602 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Intuit were worth $37,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 111.8% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 511.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 1.7%

INTU opened at $667.55 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $669.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $702.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.