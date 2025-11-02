Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,226 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,655 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $62,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,027,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.3% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 131,727 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after purchasing an additional 45,238 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 16.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,363 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 24,454 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $340.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $327.50 and a 12-month high of $557.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $465.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

