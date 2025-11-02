Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,925 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 33,956 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Comcast were worth $29,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price target on Comcast in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.