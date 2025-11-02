Accuvest Global Advisors Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Accuvest Global Advisors cut its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.4% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4,630.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.25.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.58 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $49.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

