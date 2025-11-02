Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG is Mission Wealth Management LP’s Largest Position

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,033,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 9.7% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $453,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. K2 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%
VUG opened at $498.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $476.87 and a 200 day moving average of $441.74. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $505.38. The stock has a market cap of $202.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
