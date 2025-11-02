Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 2,865 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimize Financial Inc increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.7% during the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.3% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,328.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,646.00 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The company has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,310.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,372.51.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,796.47.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

