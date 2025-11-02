State of Michigan Retirement System Has $30.60 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $30,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $178.12 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.10 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $233.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $243.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.07.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

