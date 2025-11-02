Tredje AP fonden Has $47.94 Million Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 78,114 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $47,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $220.80 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 price target (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.