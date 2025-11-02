Triglav Investments D.O.O. Sells 2,556 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Triglav Investments D.O.O. lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 285.5% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 136.2% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $256.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08. The company has a market cap of $415.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.32.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

