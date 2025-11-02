Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $904,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after buying an additional 12,775,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,140,000 after buying an additional 7,468,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,509,000 after buying an additional 5,622,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $73.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average of $66.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

