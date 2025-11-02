International Business Machines Corporation $IBM is Carson Advisory Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 2.8% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $307.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.66. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $319.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.