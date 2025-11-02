International Business Machines Corporation $IBM is Carson Advisory Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 2.8% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Price Performance
IBM opened at $307.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.66. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $319.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBM
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Business Machines
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Is Beyond Meat a Buy After Meme Stock Surge? Analysts Say No
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- ABBV Stock: $250 May Be the New Floor After Big Q3 Earnings Beat
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Super Micro’s Moment of Truth: A Growth Story Under Pressure
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.