Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,465,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,975,681,000 after acquiring an additional 359,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,935,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,071,000 after purchasing an additional 880,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,397,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,109,000 after purchasing an additional 63,566 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,343.32. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,558.47. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,115 shares of company stock worth $12,232,985. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.29.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ADI opened at $234.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.Analog Devices’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

