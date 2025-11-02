Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $39,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the second quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $629.07 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $596.70 and its 200 day moving average is $553.82.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

