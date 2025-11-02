Nicholas Company Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 34,810 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.7% in the first quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 27.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $90.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average is $89.72. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

