Triglav Investments D.O.O. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Triglav Investments D.O.O. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,673 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 71.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

Shares of DIS opened at $112.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

