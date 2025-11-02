Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,884 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $20,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.67. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.55%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

