271 Shares in Intuit Inc. $INTU Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 271 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,780,536,000 after buying an additional 294,993 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,266,000 after purchasing an additional 358,328 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,114,950,000 after purchasing an additional 252,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $667.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $669.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $702.52. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

