Eleva Capital SAS Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Eleva Capital SAS bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000. Apollo Global Management accounts for 0.8% of Eleva Capital SAS’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,028,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,303,186,000 after purchasing an additional 893,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,482,000 after purchasing an additional 706,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,013,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,641,000 after purchasing an additional 112,736 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $370,543,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,664,000 after purchasing an additional 333,428 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APO. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $154.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.57.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.8%

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $124.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.12. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.58 and a 52 week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $657,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,148,527.76. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares in the company, valued at $48,234,418.89. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 935,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,543,790. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

