State of Michigan Retirement System Has $53.05 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 568,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $53,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total transaction of $15,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,726,021.12. The trade was a 13.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,733.76. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

