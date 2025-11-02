State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $63,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.25.

Chevron Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.11. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $49.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.