Honeywell International Inc. $HON Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $1,150,929,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,476,000 after buying an additional 1,293,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $561,634,000 after buying an additional 1,041,273 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 592.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,728,000 after buying an additional 742,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $201.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

Honeywell International Profile



Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

