Integrity Financial Corp WA Buys 889 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 844,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,538,000 after purchasing an additional 438,708 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 834,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Finally, Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $335.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $339.06. The company has a market cap of $559.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

