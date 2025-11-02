GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 584 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,805 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.0% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,412 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $262.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.38. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $748.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 220,134 shares of company stock valued at $64,268,949 over the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.