Geneva Capital Management LLC Purchases 636 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Novem Group grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:TMO opened at $568.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $510.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,144,420.80. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 54,420 shares of company stock valued at $28,134,684 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.