Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 5,118 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $200.47 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $204.18. The stock has a market cap of $475.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.78.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $112,129,506.30. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.