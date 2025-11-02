Tesla, Inc. $TSLA is Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,944 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 3.2% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after purchasing an additional 849,091 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,832,047,000 after buying an additional 2,211,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $456.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $410.52 and a 200-day moving average of $348.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 304.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Roth Capital set a $505.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tesla from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.27.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

