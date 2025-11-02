Aurdan Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Aurdan Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,064 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.7% of Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.60. The firm has a market cap of $214.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

