Plato Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.7% of Plato Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% in the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $218.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.80.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

