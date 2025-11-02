Colrain Capital LLC Sells 3,560 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Colrain Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 2.4% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,014,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,233,780,000 after acquiring an additional 810,854 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Medtronic by 7.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,278,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,680,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,332,000 after acquiring an additional 756,192 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,009,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,220,000 after acquiring an additional 566,155 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,980,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $90.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $99.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

