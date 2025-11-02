TIAA Trust National Association Has $3.90 Billion Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,789,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865,180 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 10.2% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,901,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 191,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 26.3%

BATS:IEFA opened at $88.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

