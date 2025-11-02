Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Stake Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 0.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $109,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at $504,898.14. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,147,227.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,595.79. The trade was a 95.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,011 shares of company stock worth $50,309,042. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $534.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $464.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho set a $575.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $603.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

