State of Michigan Retirement System Has $71.16 Million Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $71,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Coign Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the first quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total value of $567,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,192,354.84. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,928 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.5%

CRM stock opened at $260.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.08. The company has a market cap of $248.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

