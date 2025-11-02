CVS Health Corporation $CVS Stake Lowered by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. decreased its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,415 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 0.7% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 44,120 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 248.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 282,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 201,120 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $98,420,000 after buying an additional 29,278 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $78.13 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 700.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.