5T Wealth LLC Has $969,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

5T Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. 5T Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,856,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,581,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,982 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,778,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $933,626,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,315,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,244,000 after purchasing an additional 372,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $4,095,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,353.76. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,325,040 shares of company stock valued at $611,632,257 over the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE ANET opened at $157.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $164.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

