Integrity Financial Corp WA Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 299.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $793.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $739.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $670.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

