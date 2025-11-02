Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $379.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.57 and its 200 day moving average is $380.64.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

