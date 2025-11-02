Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,465,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 153.4% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 95.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.40. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.48 and a 1 year high of $65.55.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 100.50%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

