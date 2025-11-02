21,257 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,815 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PayPal by 19.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 14.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,155 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 301.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,156,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,491,000 after purchasing an additional 868,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,731.33. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $347,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,938.16. This represents a 10.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 14,374 shares of company stock worth $996,093 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.