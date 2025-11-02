Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $38,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.67.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,651.52. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,866.33. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $260.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.19 and a 12 month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 60.81%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

